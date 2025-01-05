Fox Sports Televises Moment Of Silence At Saints First Game Since Deadly Terror Attack

It was solemn before the New Orleans Saints played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we saw it all because Fox Sports showed us – without interrupting, or cutting away, or altogether skipping the moment.

Maybe ESPN – lambasted by OutKick founder Clay Travis for skipping the respect shown at the Sugar Bowl the day after the terrorist attack in New Orleans – should take notes.

Solemn Ceremony Before The Game

This was the Saints' first game since the New Year's Day terrorist attack And the homestanding Buccaneers recognized the moment required dignified attention. So did Fox Sports.

Fox Sports and Outkick have the same parent company, and that company is joining the effort to help the victims of the French Quarter terrorist attack.

Many NFL teams and the league have this weekend recognized the victims of the attack and their families need our prayers, thoughts, attention and help.

Bucs And Saints Honor Victims

The Buccaneers engaged in all their typical pregame routines. Players warmed up. They greeted the crowd and the visiting Saints players. It looked like the start to any game on any other NFL Sunday.

But prior to kickoff the Buccaneers called for "a moment of silent reflection in memory of the victims, their families and loved one."

It seems the NFL is scripting the PA announcements around the league because the Tampa Bay announcer also declined to call the terrorist attack just that – a terrorist attack.

He called it an "act of violence," much like what happened at the Steelers game on Saturday.

The ceremony was culminated with a single-plane military flyover at Raymond James Stadium.

Important Game For Tampa Bay

This game matters.

If the Buccaneers win, they're the NFC South champions.

And the storybook ending for the Saints would be to win one for their embattled community. But the truth is they won't have starting quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara again. Both are inactive.

The Saints have a 5-11 record this season and will be hiring a new head coach to replace Dennis Allen who was fired earlier in the season.

The pregame moments captured by Fox Sports might be as good as it gets for them for a while.