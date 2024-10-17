Saints Fans Head For Exits Early After Suffering Primetime Beatdown Against Broncos

Buried somewhere under a loaded Thursday slate of sports was a one-sided Broncos and Saints battle on Thursday Night Football.

As most of us would've guessed — not really — Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos trampled the New Orleans Saints in primetime. The beat-down even sent fans at the Superdome headed for the exits with well over 10 minutes left in regulation.

These Saints needed Derek Carr back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, they're still weeks out from their QB1 returning from an oblique injury.

The Spencer Rattler-led Saints fizzled out quickly.

New Orleans dropped the primetime matchup, 33-10, against a Broncos offense that had been dormant for six weeks. Week 7 was the Broncos' get-right game, improving to 4-3 with their win over New Orleans and spoiling Drew Brees' special appearance by subjecting him to witness a Saints implosion.

For a team with a defensive head coach, the Saints did a poor job of stopping Bo Nix … on the ground. Nix rushed 10 times for 75 yards and completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards.

Surprisingly, the Broncos defense recorded more touchdowns than Nix on Thursday night, taking one of two forced fumbles from Rattler to the house.

Broncos linebacker Cody Barton snagged a fumble from Rattler in the fourth quarter and took it 52 yards for the score.

Fans were spotted holding up S.O.S. signs during the primetime rout, sending a clear message to national audiences: SAVE OUR SAINTS.

Saints fans will need more than a Hail Mary to revive their Super Bowl or Bust hopes from their 2-0 season start.

Those days are long gone. New Orleans dropped their fifth-straight game (2-5).

