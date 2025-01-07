Sabres Tage Thompson Scores Hardest Goal Of The Season Days After Recording Hardest Shot In A Game

It has been a brutal season for the Buffalo Sabres, so when we get a piece of good news for the team, we're going to talk about it.

That piece of good news comes courtesy of forward Tage Thompson who scored the hardest goal of the NHL season on Monday night when he rifled a 103.7 mph shot into the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (like I said, it has been rough).

After the game, this was made official with Thompson surpassing the previous mark for this season which belonged to New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, per NHL.com.

What's wild is that this came just a few days after Thompson ripped the hardest shot of the NHL's EDGE tracking era last week against the Dallas Stars.

That's unreal. I mean, most players probably unload a clapper that hard under NHL Skills Competition conditions, let alone in a game.

However, there's an asterisk.

EDGE tracking is the NHL's advanced stat tracking… thing. I'm not really sure how it works but it provides a lot of statistical data that is kind of cool but not all that useful, like how fast or how far a player is skating.

Yes, cool, but that won't help you build a fantasy team or decide who to bet on.

While Thompson's shot is wildly impressive, the EDGE era only started during the 2021-22 season. So, I think it's fair to assume that at some point before that, Zdeno Chara or Shea Weber or Sheldon Souray or Al Iafrate unloaded one harder than that.

Still, what an absolute howitzer from Thompson (in both instances) and let's give some stick taps (and ice packs) to Thompson's teammates, who have the unenviable duty of screening the goalie when he winds up and unloads that heavy clapper of his.