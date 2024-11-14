Ryder Cup Tickets Sell Out Despite Fans Who Forgot About Supply And Demand Complain About Prices

While some may find it hard to believe, Ryder Cup tickets are in high demand, and some golf fans are willing to pay whatever the price tag may be to attend the biennial event. The fact that tickets have already sold out for next year's event at Bethpage in New York proves that point.

The PGA of America, which runs the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil, took a serious amount of heat from golf fans over the list price of tickets. Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday practice were listed for $255 a piece, Thursday practice round tickets that include the opening ceremony were priced at $423, while a ticket into the real action on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday is $750. All of those costs are final with no added taxes or fees at checkout.

Those are undoubtedly high prices, especially when you compare them to the most expensive ticket for a competition day during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, which was $277, and the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, which was in a similar price range.

The PGA of America defended the prices for 2025 tickets amid the pushback from fans, and it's clear it was warranted given that tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have already sold out while a limited number remain for practice round tickets.

When it opened only a few weeks ago, more than 500,000 people entered the random lottery selection process. Orders were filled from across the United States and 47 different countries, and more than 2,500 tickets were sent to Europe, resulting in a very quick sell-out.

The Ryder Cup is a tier-one event similar to Game 7 of the World Series, a Wimbledon final, or the Masters. All of those events carry two things: extreme demand and extremely high ticket prices.

It can also not be stressed enough that things are extremely expensive in and around New York City. Bethpage Black is located about 30 miles from downtown Manhattan, and being just a quick train or car ride from arguably the greatest, and certainly one of the most expensive cities, in the world makes for one of the most expensive tickets on the 2025 calendar.

The Ryder Cup, especially one being held close to Manhattan, isn't designed for everyone to attend, just like attending a Super Bowl isn't for everyone.