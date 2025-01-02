Social Media Erupts After Ohio State Crushes Oregon, Targets One Man

Social media seems to have changed its tune on Ohio State Ryan Day after the Buckeyes crushed Oregon.

OSU steamrolled the Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. It was absolute domination from the opening snap through the final whistle.

It was clearly already over by the time Oregon figured things out to get its offense rolling.

Reactions pour in after Ohio State obliterates Oregon.

One person who has had to deal with a ton of criticism is Ohio State coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes have lost four straight to Michigan, and there are many OSU fans who want to see a coaching change.

Will a coaching change happen? Almost certainly not, but that doesn't stop social media from regularly crushing one of the most successful coaches in America.

Well, people had a bit of a different tune Wednesday night. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It's funny how fast life comes at you. Ohio State loses to Michigan and Columbus goes up in flames. Hot takes pour in that Day must be fired.

The world was falling at the end of November. Fans were dusting off their pitchforks. Then, Ohio State responds by blowing out Tennessee and Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Now, the team is just eight quarters of good football away from winning the national title. Anyone who seriously thought Ryan Day was going to be fired was insane.

Up next is Texas for the Buckeyes. Buckle up because that should be a great one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.