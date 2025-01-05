Russell Wilson Doesn't Want To Talk About The Past, And That Includes The Game They Just Lost

Russell Wilson doesn't want to dwell on the past — no matter how recent it was.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday (their fourth-straight loss), Wilson told reporters that he wasn't interested in discussing his team's downward spiral to end the regular season.

"I don’t really wanna talk about the past just because I think we’ve been in that for a little bit here," Wilson said in the post-game press conference. "I think the best thing we can do is get ready for the playoffs. It’s a new season. That’s the only thing that really matters anymore at this point."

On one hand, Wilson's comments make sense. At 10-7, the Steelers are in the playoffs, and they have to focus on the task at hand rather than dwelling on the mistakes of the last four weeks.

On the other hand, though, it's pretty silly to pretend that the last four weeks are irrelevant to next week. That losing streak isn't ancient history — it's active.

And ESPN's Scott Van Pelt couldn't agree more.

"It’s our job to talk about the past," Van Pelt said on a recent episode of SportsCenter.

"We’re not talking about 19 — we’re not talking about the Great Depression. We’re talking about the game you guys just lost. That’s the fourth in a row."

Justin Fields started the first six games under center for the Steelers while Wilson recovered from a calf injury, and Pittsburgh went 4-2 over that span. Since taking over as the starter, Wilson has thrown for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The team is 6-5 behind the 36-year-old veteran.

It's worth noting that, aside from the Bengals, Pittsburgh's last three losses have come against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs — three of the best teams in the league, all in the playoffs.

But those losses are in the past. Surely, the future will be different.