Russell Wilson, Two Other Former Broncos Get 'Petty' Game Balls After Defeating Denver

I really don’t get the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are 2-0, leading a stacked AFC North - all while only scoring one touchdown through the first two games. Two wins, one touchdown.

And I thought wacky statistical anomalies were only for baseball.

But the thing that makes me most confused about their existence is who they decided to reward with a game ball after today’s 13-6 over the Denver Broncos.

To be fair, there weren’t many candidates. Despite the win, their offense was awful: Justin Fields didn’t even pass for 120 yards , and their leading rusher and receiver (Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, respectively) combined for less than 110 yards of offense between themselves.

Pittsburgh’s defense played great, but they chose not to give anyone on that unit a prize (even though they are 90% of the reason why they are undefeated through two weeks). Instead, they chose the really, really petty route.

Fields revealed after the game that Russell Wilson - who was listed as the inactive third-string quarterback - got a game ball , as did wide receiver Brandon Johnson and punter Corliss Waitman.

Of these three guys, the punter made the biggest impact in the game - which shows how awful the game was. So why did any of them get game balls?

Well, they were all ex-Broncos, which was evidently reason enough for them to get a shoutout.

Now look, I would totally understand all of this - especially the Wilson one - if they played major roles in the win. But Wilson was literally inactive, Johnson didn’t have a catch, and Waitman is a punter. This is so confusing and an absolutely unnecessary show of revenge against Denver.

But then again, to the victors goes the right to be annoying about your wins. Pittsburgh took full advantage of that today.