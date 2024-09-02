Does Russell Wilson's Hall Of Fame Candidacy Hang On Performance With Steelers?

Quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to be well on his way to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career in the NFL. A 2012 third round pick out of Wisconsin, Wilson immediately stepped into a starting role for Pete Carroll and success followed.

Wilson was a finalist for Rookie of the Year after leading the Seahawks to an 11-5 record in his first season. The very next year, Carroll and Wilson took the giant leap forward, winning 13 regular season games en route to a Super Bowl victory.

They returned to the big game the following season, but lost on the fateful decision to let Wilson throw on the goal line, which Patriots DB Malcolm Butler intercepted to seal the championship for New England.

Where this debate would be if Wilson were a two-time Super Bowl Champion is undetermined.

But Wilson reached the Super Bowl in two of his first three seasons, being named to the Pro Bowl in all three.

He was on the express train to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, Seattle never quite made it back to the top of the mountain. Although the Seahawks won at least 9 games in each of Wilson's first nine years with the team, they never made it back to the NFC Championship after the Super Bowl loss.

OutKick founder Clay Travis posed this question during "OutKick The Show": Did Russell Wilson play himself out of the Hall of Fame?

It's a fascinating question. Five or six years ago, I'm not sure if this would be a debate.

As mentioned, Wilson seemed all-but-assured of eventually getting his bust in Canton, Ohio.

But his tenure in Seattle ended very unceremoniously, after a poor season, and then he played two disastrous seasons in Denver.

After starting his career 98-45 with 8 playoff appearances, he's 17-27 with zero playoff appearances over the past three seasons.

Not only that, but Seattle made the playoffs the season after Wilson left with journeyman Geno Smith at quarterback. So, that makes people wonder if Wilson was really the X-factor all along.

Certainly, he couldn't elevate the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton couldn't wait to get rid of him. He landed with the Steelers, but had to beat out Justin Fields – who was cast aside by the Chicago bears – just to earn the starting nod.

Now, Wilson joins the most successful regular season coach in the modern NFL era, Mike Tomlin. Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh.

That's a double-edged sword for Wilson. If he becomes the first quarterback who can't win 9 games with Tomlin, that's a bad look.

Even if he is successful, is it really Wilson or is the credit going to the head coach?

Russell Wilson presents one of the most fascinating Pro Football Hall of Fame cases in recent memory, but my gut says right now he has to have at least one more dynamic season to have any chance at all.