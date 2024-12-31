Rose Bowl Ticket Prices Are Dropping At Insane Rate For CFP Quarterfinals

If you are looking for a last-second deal on Rose Bowl tickets, you're in luck, thanks to an overwhelming amount of inventory left on the market and nobody to buy them.

As I wrote about on Tuesday, the college football playoff has put fans in a very bad spot when it comes to attending these quarterfinal games during the holidays. Thanks to the current format forcing fans to make some tough decisions on spending a lot of money on travel and tickets to the game, there is a large number of seats that need to be sold.

One of the premier games on Wednesday is the Rose Bowl, that will see Ohio State and Oregon face-off for the second time this season, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

On Monday night, tickets to the game were going for $142 a piece, just to get in. But now, just 24 hours later, prices are falling at a dramatic rate. According to Ticketmaster, which has verified resale tickets on its site, you can now get into the Rose Bowl for just $59 a piece, and the prices will continue to drop before kickoff Wednesday afternoon.

But this is not just a problem for the Rose Bowl, as the other quarterfinal games are taking a massive hit as well, to the delight of fans who waited until the last minute to scoop up their tickets.

Asking fans to travel four times in the span of one month was wishful thinking, and I'm being nice when I characterize it that way. Do you honestly think Texas fans want to travel back to Atlanta this week, after just playing there for an SEC title earlier this month? Hell no, and I don't blame them one bit, especially if the Longhorns win their next two games, and would once again return to Atlanta for the national championship.

If you wanted to attend the Peach Bowl to watch Texas and Arizona State play, you can currently buy a ticket for just $30. The Sugar Bowl matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame is almost the same, with tickets going for $48 on Monday night, but they have now dropped to $37 on Ticketmaster.

So, if you want to ride the train and hold off until right before kickoff, you might easily get into these games for around $30-$50 on Wednesday.