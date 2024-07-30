Rory McIlroy Hits Back At American Heckler During Olympic Prep, Sends Message About 2025 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy began his week at the Olympics with a round at the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is nowhere near this week's host site in Paris, France but when St. Andrews calls, you answer. The four-time major winner predictably drew a rather large crowd of spectators when word got around the small town that he'd gone out for a quick loop, which included one very proud New York native.

While he was walking down the 18th fairway of the Old Course, a group of folks started shouting at McIlroy. Naturally, the man shouting about the Bronx was the loudest person on property.

"New York loves you," the man shouted at first before giving McIlroy "The Bronx, baby! The Bronx, the Bronx in the house."

It's such a typical New Yorker thing. You're at the most famous golf course on the planet, you're 100 yards away from the most popular golfer on the planet not named Tiger Woods, and this guy immediately starts screaming about the Bronx as if anyone within 1,000 miles cares.

Anyway, McIlroy had plenty of fun with the man as he shouted back, "You're not going to love us next year" referencing the 2025 Ryder Cup, which is being held in New York at Bethpage Black. The course isn't in the Bronx, but close enough.

McIlroy isn't wrong in his prediction about American supporters not loving the Europeans next year as Bethpage will undoubtedly be one of the rowdiest environments the golf world has ever seen. You put a bunch of New Yorkers on their home turf with a dozen Europeans invading the place and things will turn wild immediately.

Team Europe has won 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups, as the biennial event has turned into a lopsided affair as of late. The last time the Ryder Cup was held in New York came in 1995 at Oak Hill, and the Europeans were able to hold off the U.S. 14.5-13.5.