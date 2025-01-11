Former NFL First Round Pick Has All-Time Bad Mugshot

Robert Quinn spent more than a decade in the NFL, compiling 102 sacks, none of which are likely to be as memorable as his Friday morning mugshot. Quinn, 34, was arrested in North Charleston, South Carolina after crashing his Ford F150 and attempting to flee the scene.

Quinn, who was selected 14th overall by the St. Louis Rams in 2011, reportedly wrecked his truck near a car dealership around 2 am Friday. Upon doing so, Quinn allegedly called for a ride away, then stuck around the crash scene in another person's vehicle. Per TMZ: "Cops say after responding to the scene of the accident, they found Quinn in another person's ride with "fresh bleeding, consistent with injuries sustained in a vehicle collision."

The ensuing mugshot supports those claims.

Dallas-Fort Worth's Fox 4 reports that Quinn was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless driving. Fox 4 went on to report that Quinn was uncooperative with police officers on the scene and had slurred speech. He resisted stepping out of the vehicle - a Dodge Challenger - that arrived on the scene to pick him up and, presumably, flee. Police officers physically removed him from the car, and he was "escorted to the ground," per the news station.

Robert Quinn Played 12 Seasons In The NFL

After being booked on two charges, Quinn was eventually released from jail on Friday afternoon. His case is scheduled to be heard in court next month.

This wasn't Quinn's first driving-related arrest. As OutKick's Matt Reigle reported, Quinn was arrested in August 2023 after a hit-and-run incident that also took place in South Carolina.

Quinn's NFL career included stops in St. Louis and Los Angeles as a Ram, Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Philadelphia. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2013.

Clearly, Quinn excels at two things: sacking quarterbacks and driving recklessly.

