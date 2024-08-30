Robert Griffin III Gets Torched After Firing Off Ridiculous Tweet About People Rooting Against Colorado

Robert Griffin III may not be an employee of ESPN anymore, but that doesn't mean he's stopped sharing ridiculous opinions that the four-letter network would be proud of. Colorado football and Deion Sanders were the subject of his most recent hot take that ended up getting him torched on social media.

Thursday night's college football slate was headlined by Colorado playing host to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. There were plenty of college football fans around the country hoping to see Sanders and the Buffaloes lose, but according to RG3, those fans were pulling for that result "for all the wrong reasons."

Given that everything in life now - including a college football game - seems to have a race element involved, most assumed that Griffin III was insinuating that fans were rooting against Sanders because he happens to be black.

Griffin III must have missed the fact that this Colorado team may be the most over-hyped team in the history of college football. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in his first season a year ago and there is very little reason to believe this team will win more than six games this season. There is also the fact that Sanders and the Colorado athletic department recently banned a local reporter from asking questions in future press conferences.

Plus, Americans like the underdog story, and North Dakota State traveling to Boulder and getting paid to beat Colorado on its home field would have been a sight to see.

Sanders and his ‘Coach Prime’ persona aren't for everyone, but RG3 can't wrap his mind around that fact.

Folks on X, formerly Twitter, let him have it.

Colorado went on to beat North Dakota State 31-26 on Thursday night. Next up for the Buffaloes is a trip to Lincoln to take on a revamped Nebraska squad.