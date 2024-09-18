Rob Gronkowski Thinks Brock Bowers Could End Up Being Better NFL Tight End Than He Was

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, but according to the man himself, Brock Bowers in Las Vegas may end up besting his all-time great career when it's all said and done.

Bowers, who was drafted by the Raiders 13th overall in 2024, has gotten off to an electric start to his rookie campaign. The former Georgia star hauled in six catches for 58 yards in his debut against the Los Angeles Charges in Week 1 and followed that up in Week 2 by catching nine passes on nine targets for 98 yards. Fifteen catches through your first two career games, as a tight end no less, shows that Bowers' ceiling is, in fact, extremely high.

The rookie has the entire NFL's attention early on this season, and that includes the four-time Super Bowl champ Gronkowski.

Gronkowski joined Kay Adams and Davante Adams, a teammate of Bowers' in Vegas, on a recent episode of ‘Up & Adams’ and made it clear just how good the rookie could end up being when it's all said and done.

This young player is on a different level for a rookie," Adams said, before Gronk gave his praise.

"I agree with that, Davante," Gronkowski explained. "Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was at Georgia. I feel like he's on track to be better than myself. I don't think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches. But just overall as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations."

Gronk had a man named Tom Brady throwing him the football during his career, and while Gardner Minshew has been good through two weeks this season, he doesn't exactly perform at the same level as the greatest quarterback of all time.

It's a safe bet that Bowers is going to get plenty of touches again this weekend when the Raiders take on the lowly Carolina Panthers,