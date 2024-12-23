Rim Malfunctions Halt NBA Showdown Between Cavaliers, Jazz

Monday's Cavaliers versus Jazz game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse started with an unexpected delay. The game was delayed after one of the hoops and stanchions required repair, according to ESPN.

Fans showed up to watch the anticipated matchup between Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell and his former team in Utah.

Players on the court kept themselves entertained as the crew at RMF repaired the rim, pushing both teams past the 7:10 p.m. (ET) start time.

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen hurled shots from half-court, backward, and nailed it on his third attempt.

The Cavaliers' social media posted: "We are currently in a delay because one of the rims is being fixed and JA just hit a BACKWARD HALF COURT SHOT!"

WATCH:

Monday night's game resumed around 7:40 p.m., Eastern.

The Cavs have come out firing this season, sitting pretty at 25-4 and perched atop the Eastern Conference.

Paging Dan Gilbert … the team's home court could use some improvement.

