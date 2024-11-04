Riley Gaines Shares Stirring Message To Men Before Election Day: 'Donald Trump Took A Bullet For You'

If you’ve followed our website’s coverage at all, you know that Riley Gaines is not just talented, but incredibly based. She proved that once again on Monday afternoon.

The " Gaines for Girls " host posted a video calling on American men to go out and vote for Trump in tomorrow’s election. She not only posted a riveting call to action, she also made time to roast both Keith Olbermann and Tim Walz .

"This is a message to all the men, so if you’re not a man, just keep scrolling," Gaines began. "All right, now that Keith Olbermann is gone, men, what are you doing?"

Someone get a body bag and get the cops, we’ve got a murder on our hands!

She followed that up with a brutal roast of Walz. Gaines hinted that she was about to use a football analogy (a brilliant move if you’re trying to appeal to a male audience), but she reversed course like a genius and blasted Walz.

"All right, I’ll give you a football analogy. It’s the final quarter, and it’s time we run a mean pick-six. Oh sorry, that was a Tim Walz football analogy," Gaines said sarcastically.

For those of you keeping score at home, Gaines is now winning the fight against liberals by a million points right now.

She brought home her speech by unleashing a clear and direct call to men to vote for Trump.

"But for real, men, Donald Trump took a bullet for you," she said . "The least you could do is vote for the man. Vote like your country was taken from you, because it was. We need you men to go out and vote to make America affordable again, to make America safe again, to make America healthy again. To make America great again.

"They can call you a Nazi, they can call you deplorable, they can call you garbage. But don’t give them the pleasure of calling you the beta man who didn’t get out and vote."

Somebody get me a brick wall, because I’m about to run through it - as I make my way to the polls.