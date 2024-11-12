RGIII Says That Calling Trump Voters Bigots Isn’t Exactly Going To Unite People

Ex-NFL quarterback and former ESPNer Robert Griffin III is looking for answers in the wake of the 2024 presidential election, and he's come to a big epiphany: calling those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump — a group of 75 million Americans — bigots, isn't going to bring people together.

Most of us have known this for quite some time, but nice to have another person on the same page.

It's been fun to read through people's post-mortems of the 2024 Presidential Election — and more specifically how the Democrats fumbled the bag in such a big way — as though it isn't kind of obvious.

I'm far from a political wizard, but when people are unhappy with the direction of the country on multiple fronts, opting for a wildly unlikable candidate, is part of the current administration that people are frustrated with, and has virtually no policies to speak of and the few that she does she can't articulate too well, isn't exactly a winning strategy whether you're running for President of the United States.

That's not a winning strategy if you're running for middle school class president.

Still, it's blown some people's minds, but RGIII has — believe it or not — been one of the people who seems to have been able to see the forest through the trees — kind of — when it comes to the election.

This is kind of a fascinating tweet.

On one hand, you've got RGIII hitting the nail on the head that calling Trump voters bigots will never bring people together, obviously.

But, in the very next sentence, he asks how all these different groups can celebrate their "unique cultural backgrounds and beliefs without divisiveness."

Well, not constantly dividing people into groups based on their skin color or where their family came from might be a good start.

But, in fairness to RGIII, he's just a dude trying to make sense of America's political climate, and you've got to respect that. He hasn't been afraid to call out nonsense in the aftermath of the election.

Griffin responded to criticism from the likes of MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Rev. Al Sharpton that black and Hispanic men were misogynists and to blame for Harris' loss (I know, it's a hell of a take).

"Black Men do support Black Women. Stop tearing down and blaming black men for everything under the sun when it comes to Black Women," Griffin wrote on X, per Fox News Digital.

He's right about that.

It goes to show how bad of a loss this election was for the Democratic Party, and even more so for left-wing ideology as a whole.

I mean, from the looks of it, they're starting to lose the likes of RGIII a contender in this year's Woke All-Star Challenge.

That's some bad news for the wokes…