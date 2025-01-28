RGIII Exposes Himself Again For Disparate Coverage of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson's Playoff Losses

Robert Griffin III is the biggest Lamar Jackson fanboy in all of media – and the competition is stiff. He furthered his case last week when he defended Jackson for his two-turnover performance in the divisional-round playoff loss to the Bills.

"Lamar Jackson did not lose the Baltimore Ravens the game," Griffin posted on X. "Ravens lost the game as a team."

According to RGIII, Jackson is not to blame for the loss because football is a team sport.

Fair.

Yet here is how Griffin covered Josh Allen after his loss on Sunday.

"Josh Allen actually could've adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up," Griffin told Kay Adams of FanDuel. "That to me was a bigger issue than Kincaid dropping the ball."

"But no one is talking about that because I think there's a fear right now amongst the media to criticize Josh Allen," he added.

According to RGIII, Allen is to blame for the loss because he didn't change the protection on the game-altering 4th-down play that ended with a Dalton Kincaid drop.

Notice a difference?

Not quite.

As Fox Sports NFL reporter Peter Schrager noted, Allen could not have avoided the pressure by simply changing the protection. Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo disguised the blitz and had defensive backs shoot through multiple gaps.

"Similar to the 3rd and 4 last year Vs Purdy. Whereas Purdy threw it away, Allen made a great throw. Alas, it wasn't caught. Either way, Spags rolled the dice and won again," Schrager explained.

RGIII, a former backup quarterback, must have missed those details. Too busy dreaming about Lamar.

They called the play anticipating man coverage. If they play man, Allen throws to Shakir. No way to predict outside corner blitzing the B gap and the right DE dropping into coverage. Just credit Spags and quit looking for the criticism of Allen," Jason Whitlock said in response to Griffin's criticism of Allen.

Later in the segment, Griffin belittled Allen by calling him "Philip Rivers," a good quarterback who was never great.

"I do believe that Patrick Mahomes has turned Josh Allen into Philip Rivers. So, now Josh Allen is on a Philip Rivers trajectory, and that’s not a bad trajectory. Philip just doesn’t have any Super Bowl."

If Josh Allen is Philip Rivers, then who is Lamar Jackson?

RGIII claims Allen is on a trajectory to never win a Super Bowl because he can't get past Mahomes. Maybe. However, his guy, Lamar Jackson, can't even get past Allen. Jackson is 0-2 against Allen in the playoffs. Allen has also vastly outperformed Jackson in playoff games. Here are their postseason stats so far:

Josh Allen: 7 playoff wins, 31 total touchdowns, 101.7 passer rating, 65% completion percentage, 4,027 total yards, and four interceptions.

Lamar Jackson: 3 playoff wins, 13 total touchdowns, 84.6 passer rating, 60% completion percentage, 2,394 total yards, and seven interceptions.

Yet somehow, Robert Griffin III has concluded that Josh Allen, not Lamar Jackson, is a postseason failure and will never win a Super Bowl. (By the way, Allen has seven playoff wins in seven seasons. Rivers had five playoff wins in 17 seasons.)

An objective analyst would look at those playoff numbers and conclude either a) neither quarterback "is on a trajectory to win a Super Bowl" because Mahomes is that dominant, or b) Allen is certainly closer to making a Super Bowl than Jackson is.

But Griffin is not an objective analyst. He's a Lamar fanboy. He's a race clown. His grift is simple: protect Jackson at all costs and tear down any white quarterback who stands in his way.

Thus, in the course of seven days, Griffin has argued the following points:

Lamar deserves zero blame for turning the ball over twice in a loss against the Bills because it's a team sport. Allen deserves all the blame in a mistake-free game against the Chiefs. Allen will never win a Super Bowl because he can't beat Mahomes. Jackson will eventually win a Super Bowl, despite the fact he can't get past Allen or Mahomes.

The race war has broken the minds of useful idiots, like RGIII.

Netflix and NFL Network should be embarrassed for platforming this guy after even ESPN fired him for his buffoonery.