Reporters Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Raiders QB: LISTEN

Some reporters learned the hard way to make sure there are no mics on if you want to talk trash.

There are few things more entertaining than when someone gets picked up on a hot mic for one very simple reason.

People always say what they're actually thinking when they believe it's a private conversation. Well, as anyone who works in media will tell you, getting caught on a hot mic can lead to disaster.

Some reporters found that out during the Raiders Wednesday press conference.

Reporters trash Gardner Minshew.

A pair of reporters were picked up on a hot mic during the team's Wednesday press conference making it clear they don't have faith in Gardner Minshew.

"Unless Gardner really kicks ass, I think he's going to get his ass kicked," one unnamed reporter said when talking about the game against the Ravens.

A second reporter added that he's "not a fan" of Minshew. You can listen to the audio in the second tweet below.

Not good, folks. Not good at all. If you're going to run your mouth and trash a guy, I'd suggest making sure you're very aware of your surroundings.

I think it's fair to say a lot of us have criticized people over the course of our lives. I'd also like to assume most of us have been smart enough to do it in a setting where it wouldn't be recorded and spread to the entire world.

If you want to criticize someone publicly, then put your name on it like I do. If you're going to do it privately, do it in a setting where there's no chance it gets out publicly.

It's simple, but apparently not very easy for these two unidentified reporters.

The good news for Gardner Minshew is that he remains one of the coolest dudes in the NFL, no matter what some reporters say. He should go out and let it rip against Baltimore to prove a point. Don't let the haters keep you down, Gardner! Let me know what you think of the hot mic moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.