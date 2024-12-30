Report: Rex Ryan Set To Interview For New York Jets Coaching Vacancy

The New York Jets might be bringing back a franchise legend to the helm of their dysfunctional football team.

According to several media outlets , the Jets plan to interview former head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan for their head coaching vacancy. Ryan coached the Jets from 2009-2014, and those were the last two times that the franchise made the playoffs.

While Ryan does have the pedigree and familiarity with the franchise, it's hard to know if he would be the right fit for this current team. The Jets are engulfed in chaos, from ownership, to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to all sorts of random drama ebbing through the organization.

It's not a very appealing job, even though the roster is loaded with talent. Sure, the Jets will get a high draft pick that they could use to fill a roster need, but one pick is not going to fix the dysfunction. While Ryan does have experience, one would wonder if he has the right personality needed to fill this situation.

But that's what interviews are for, and the Jets have a lot of time to figure out who their next skipper will be. One thing is for certain, though, they better get the next pick right. Otherwise, things are going to get ugly in New York.