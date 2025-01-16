Report Claims Aston Martin Is Telling Potential Sponsors That Max Verstappen Will Be Joining The Team

A new report is suggesting that Aston Martin is prepared to make a massive push to add four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen to their books and the figures that are floating around are jaw-dropping.

Daily Mail put out a report that Aston Martin is already telling potential sponsors that Verstappen will be part of the team in the future.

That's bold. That's very bold.

Aston Martin's championship ambitions are well known — even though the team hasn't won a race since Sergio Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix, and even then the team was known as Racing Point — and they're certainly making moves.

This past season, the team signed Adrian Newey who has a bunch of championship-winning cars to his credit, including all four that Verstappen won with. They'll also be using Honda power units starting in 2026, and they've had a close working relationship with Verstappen and Red Bull over the years.

But what is truly mind-blowing is the figure the report suggested Aston Martin would need to throw out to get Verstappen to their team: £1billion or $1.2 billion.

Furthermore, it's believed an offer like that would also come with equity in the team.

That's a big number, but when you consider Newey was signed for £20 million per year, and Lewis Hamilton's deal at Ferrari is in the £50 million neighborhood.

A Verstappen deal would need to be higher than that for sure.

The problem is that Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull through the 2028 season, and has said many times, including recently, that he plans to see that through.

But this is Formula 1 we're talking about. There are always surprises.

It'll be interesting to see if any of this pans out, but I think it'll be safe to say that Verstappen's future beyond 2028 — whether it's with Red Bull, another team, or in F1 at all — will be a major talking point over the next few years.