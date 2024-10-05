No One Can Figure Out Replay Official Saw In Apparent Blown Call In Game 1 Between Phillies And Mets

The NLDS is underway and what would it be without a bit of controversy?

Well, lucky us, we didn't have to wait long to get some thanks to what sure looks like a blown call for the ages between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

Mets lefty David Peterson was on the hill with two outs in the bottom of the third, and Phillies shortstop Treat Turner on first and Bryce Harper at the plate.

The Mets pitcher decided to try and catch Turner straying a little too far from first to get out of the inning, and while the play was certainly close, Turner was ruled safe.

However, it was close enough that it was worth a second look, and the Mets opted to challenge the play.

Well, that should be pretty easy. You just look at when Mets first baseman and wild card hero Pete Alonso applied the tag, then you just check and see if there was any daylight between Turner's hand and the bag.

Easy-peasy.

Well, despite some angles of the play making it look like there was most definitely some space between the tops of Turner's fingers and the base, the replay official didn't see enough to reverse course and the call on the field stood.

Man, I know you need irrefutable evidence to overturn a call and that's why the call made on the field is so important but… that looked pretty irrefutable.

Fortunately for the Mets, that play didn't have too big of an effect on the outcome of the game, because while Harper walked, advancing Turner to second, Nick Castellanos was at the dis next and flew out to end the inning.

Thanks to an offensive explosion in the top of the eighth inning the Mets won Game 1 6-2 to take an early series lead.