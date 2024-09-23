Reggie Bush Is Suing The NCAA, Pac-12 Over Lost Compensation Tied To NIL

Reggie Bush has now declared war on the NCAA, Pac-12 and USC, suing all entities over lost compensation that is tied to Name, Image and Likeness.

The lawsuit says, according to CBSSports, that the former Heisman Trophy winner is suing these parties over lost wages tied to what NIL would look like during his playing days. This includes sales of his jersey, television time and the media rights that are still played to this day, dating back to his time playing for the Trojans.

According to an interview done with CBS Sports, Reggie Bush’s attorney says that this lawsuit is about looking out for other athletes and fair treatment across the board.

"This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," Evan Selik, the lawyer representing Bush told CBS Sports.. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions."

One of the most electrifying players in college football history, Reggie Bush was stripped of his Heisman Trophy and denounced from the USC program after the NCAA found that he received illegal benefits during his time playing for the Trojans.

Just recently, the Heisman Trust gave back his trophy, while USC has also started to recognize Reggie Bush for his accomplishments while playing in Los Angeles. The Trojans have welcomed Bush back, even putting back his old jersey number inside the LA Coliseum.

Everything Has Changed With Pending NCAA Vs. ‘House’ Settlement

The overall sentiment around college athletics is that with how the NCAA is currently enforcing NIL rules, and the lawsuits that are currently being levied against the NCAA, players are going to come after what they feel is lost wages due to these new rules being put in place.

Now that college athletes can receive money through NIL, this goes against what the NCAA had set as an illegal situation just five years ago. One of the problems with the current House vs. NCAA settlement negotiations are that players that played before 2016 will not receive back-pay from the litigation.

This leads to the lawsuit filed by Reggie Bush, who continues to be promoted by USC and certainly television networks from his time playing for the Trojans. He is looking for compensation, though I'm interested in seeing how this plays out, given that he was caught by the NCAA for receiving impermissible benefits during his time in college.

Either way, it sounds like Reggie Bush is pushing all of his chips in, looking for a monetary settlement that would be enough to make this go away.

I would imagine this won’t be the only lawsuit from premier players dating back to before 2016 that we will see file lawsuits against their former schools, and the NCAA.