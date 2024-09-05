Reggie Bush Will Lead USC On To The Field This Season

Former USC Trojans star running back Reggie Bush has already been welcomed back into the Trojan family after years of separation.

Bush received the return of his Heisman Trophy earlier in 2024, and as part of the campaign to restore the awards and titles he earned in his playing career, he was officially reunited with USC.

And he's ready to do more as part of his official welcome back to the Trojans football program. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bush said he's "definitely planning on" running out of the tunnel at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a game this season. Despite some logistical hurdles, "It's not even something USC would need to ask me," Bush said. "It's already a yes."

Reggie Bush's Return Would Be A Big Moment For USC, College Football Fans

Bush was the best player in college football in his era, and helped ignite a love for the sport for generations of fans and players. The case against him from the NCAA was weak, to say the least, and it's a travesty it took this long for him to be reunited with his Heisman Trophy and former school.

USC in recent years has had big name personalities and alumni lead the Trojans out of the tunnel at the Coliseum, including Will Ferrell, Matt Leinart, Brian Cushing and many others. Bush would top the list though, of USC fans, for former players they'd like to see run out ahead of the team.

Especially with Pete Carroll now officially back at USC too, there's an opportunity for the school to reunite one of the most impressive dynasties in recent college football history. Should be fun to watch.