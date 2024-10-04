Redskins Logo Designer's Grandson: Players, Coaches, Fans Still Stand By Name

While the Washington Commanders are a few years into using their current name, a lot of people would like to see them return to the classic Redskins name and logo that the team used for the overwhelming majority of their history.

In recent years, there's been a push to bring back the logo and the name — both of which were previously lambasted as "offensive" — and one of the people fighting to bring it back is the grandson of the man who designed it.

Ryan Wetzel is the grandson of Blackie Wetzel, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, who designed the logo, and he joined OutKick's Charly Arnolt on Friday's edition of OutKick The Morning.

Wetzel said that bringing back the important is an important way to honor history.

"There are still conversations of somehow, some way, bringing this thing to life," Wetzel said. "It's not a hard ‘no.'"

Wetzel said that until he gets that hard "no," he's going to continue the fight to bring back the logo his grandfather designed.

"I'm gonna represent my family, our people," he said. "We can't forget Native Americans have been here a long time, man, and that logo is a representation of us. We can't be canceling that. We've got to honor our people and that's the best way to do it."

Wetzel talked about how players, coaches, and fans still want to see the logo make a return, including franchise great quarterback Mark Rypien.

"It's encouraging and it just gives you an idea of how much people love this logo and design. It gives you an idea of the history and legacy of that franchise," Wetzel said. As people have said: Washington Commanders, Washington Commanders — whatever it may be — that history there is big. And to have something so beautiful that represented that organization for so long; it's clear Rypien and everybody — you've got (Hall of Famer John) Riggins representing with that coat when he opened it up, he had the logo there — the whole family just smiles, man.

"We're so proud and so thankful for that and the fanbase has been just phenomenal and very encouraging, and we've always loved that."

Be sure to catch OutKick The Morning every Monday through Friday on OutKick.com.