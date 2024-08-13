Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Pukes Into Glove, Manager Applauds 'Splash' Performance By Ace

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, 25, puked on the mound for the fourth time in his career on Tuesday amid a strong outing against the Cardinals.

Greene, a promising young pitching star for Cincy, has been at the center of unusual clips. In the fifth inning against St. Louis., Green suddenly puked into his glove. The umps were surely slow to check Greene's glove for sticky stuff at the end of the inning.

WATCH:

Greene had a similar incident in a June matchup against the Pirates, puking on the mound after throwing seven pitches, mostly due to the excessive heat.

Social media assumed that Greene was heavily boozed up, but the story didn't check out, to the chagrin of many.

On Tuesday, Reds manager David Bell had more to say about Greene's superb performance than his ongoing puking. Greene exited after seven innings with a 2.83 ERA and tossed 50 strikes in his first 72 pitches of the afternoon. The Reds pitcher made a strong case to be favored in the Cy Young race.

READ: Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Pukes After Seventh Pitch Against Pirates

"Yeah, he's pitching great," Bell said about his young ace. "Good slider, but I thought he mainly did it with his best fastball, especially when he really needed it."

A reporter asked Bell, "It looked like he got sick. … Was there any level of concern there?"

"No, no I do. I didn't see it at the moment," the skip responded.

"We're not exactly sure what's happening. I think he feels better after it happens," Bell joked. "I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes, and, that doesn't come out, so maybe he just feels better after that."

WATCH:

Cincinnati's 4-1 win put the Reds (59-61) a game behind St. Louis (60-60) on the NL central ladder.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com