Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill Hospitalized For Days After Dealing With Leg Infection

Boston Red Sox fans were aware that beefed-up outfielder Tyler O'Neill was out with an injury.

Now they're learning that O'Neill has been battling a serious infection in his lower leg since being placed on the injured list last week, and the infection landed him in the hospital for four days.

Appearing ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rangers, though still not active, O'Neill shared his experience with having to spend two stints at Massachusetts General Hospital over a severe infection that caused his left leg to puff up.

O'Neill first experienced an illness last week during a visit to Kansas City for a series against the Royals. He spent two days in the hospital. Returning home during the weekend, O'Neill was dealing with more issues and was admitted into MGH on Saturday morning.

"Pretty scary for a couple of days," O’Neill said on Wednesday. "The [Massachusetts General Hospital] doctors and medical staff over there took really good care of me over the weekend into yesterday, so feeling a lot better, happy to be back on my feet."

O'Neill had struggled to stay healthy all season, including an outfield collision with teammate Rafael Devers that caused a head injury.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about the shocking developments concerning O'Neill.

"I talked to [O’Neill] and he said, ‘Alex, I have no idea what happened,’" Cora shared.

"When [athletic trainer Jon Jochim] saw him in Texas, he was in bad shape. Then I think it was the last day that his leg was huge. He’s been getting treatment, doing everything possible with the medical staff to take care of this. … It just happened. He doesn’t know. He woke up in the morning and [his leg] was big."

O'Neill is expected to sit another week, possibly entering a stint in the minors within weeks.

