Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Facing Heat For Admitting Intentional HBP On Yankees' Aaron Judge

The Battle of the Hit-By-Pitches isn't fully over between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Last week's four-game series between New York and Boston was incredibly intense, with both teams exchanging intentional shots at each other's star players during their heated rivalry.

It all started on Saturday when Bronx starting pitcher Gerritt Cole lost his cool on rival Rafael Devers and hit the Red Sox slugger with a pitch in the first inning.

Cole's all-time low came in the fourth inning when the $324M pitcher held up four fingers on Devers' second at-bat of the day, signaling to catcher Austin Wells that he wasn't going to challenge Devers and walking him instead … with the bases empty and no outs.

Devers pestered Cole all day — hitting a two-run RBI later in the game, and elevating Boston to a 7-1 win.

Between the first-inning HBP and fourth-inning IBB, the Red Sox got the clue that the Yanks were trying to sabotage Devers' day.

Thus, the Red Sox responded in the sixth inning.

Starting Sox pitcher Brayan Bello answered on behalf of his team, or so it seemed, by throwing behind Yanks captain Aaron Judge's knees.

Boston had their shot and missed … with Cora not-so-discretely admitted on Sunday when asked by the media about the heated Game 3 on Saturday.

And as a result, MLB is investigating Cora's comments about giving away the deliberate attempt to plunk Judge rather than getting away with it as Cole did against Devers.

After Saturday's embarrassing outing, Cole dodged blame for the hit-by-pitch — even if his contempt for Devers is one of baseball's worst-kept secrets.

"I felt like the first at-bat, he hit him on purpose," Cora said (via NESN), reflecting on Cole's first-inning scene. "He doesn't wanna face [Devers], that's the bottom line. He told us with the intentional walk that the first at-bat he hit him. We'll leave it at that. After that, he had bases loaded and had to face him."

"We took exception to (the HBP) because it was loud and clear that he didn't want to face him," Cora said. "It was intentional, I'm not gonna back off. It was intentional."

According to StatMuse, Rafael Devers has hit eight homers and knocked in 20 RBIs in 46 plate appearances against Cole.

Then followed the self-incriminating remark.

"It was close [Saturday] around the sixth inning. We had our chance. It didn't happen," Cora said on Bello's throw at Judge.

Not a wise thing for Cora to spout, especially with the knowledge that Judge landed on the IL in 2018 after an HBP broke the star's right wrist, sidelining him for 45 games. It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

Ouch. Cora's eye-for-an-eye approach may land him in trouble with the league offices.

Devers may have had the last laugh against Cole, but the Yanks won 3-of-4 to maintain a three-game lead in the AL East, while Boston continues to sputter around the .500 mark.

The Red Sox may lose more than games once this investigation wraps up.

To Judge's credit, he had the best response from anyone involved in the fiasco.

"I think the biggest thing is just don't miss when you do it," the Captain said.

