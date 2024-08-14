Ravens Star TE Mark Andrews Gives PSA On Wearing Seat Belts After Surprise Car Accident

One of the Baltimore Ravens' star players on offense gave fans another injury scare following news of his involvement in a car accident on his way to work.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was involved in a crash early Wednesday while driving to the team's training facility.

Andrews did not sustain any injuries from the crash, as determined by the Ravens' medical staff. The team relayed an update concerning Andrews on social media.

"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning," the team posted.

"Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings. Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days."

The statement included a PSA from Andrews on the importance of wearing a belt while driving.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about the news involving Andrews and assured the media that Andrews was 100 percent.

"He’s feeling good. He came out of it with nothing at all, not a scrape." Coach Harbaugh shared.

Andrews' full health was good news for the Baltimore faithful. Last season, Andrews missed seven games for the Ravens. The oft-injured but talented tight end recorded 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

