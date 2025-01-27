Ravens Fans Pay It Forward, Start Fundraiser For Dalton Kincaid Autism Charity
After the Bills Mafia rallied to support Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens fans are paying it forward for Dalton Kincaid.
Kincaid dropped a key pass in the final two minutes of the AFC Championship game on Sunday that would have extended the Bills' drive and given them a chance to tie or take the lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, though, the dropped fourth-down attempt shut the door on a 32-39 Chiefs victory, ending the Bills' season.
Minutes after the final whistle, a GoFundMe was started to benefit the Summit Center for Autism, a charity Kincaid has worked closely with in the past.
The fundraiser was created as a "thank you" from Ravens fans who just wanted to return the favor after fans in Buffalo made a similar gesture to Andrews last week.
Andrews had a rough fourth quarter in the Ravens' Divisional Round game against the Bills. First, he lost a costly fumble that resulted in a Bills field goal to extend the deficit to 8 points. Then, with 1:33 left to play, Andrews dropped a would-be game-tying two-point conversion attempt to seal his team's fate.
To combat some of the online hate toward Andrews, Bills fans launched a GoFundMe to benefit Andrews' Breakthrough T1D organization.
As of Monday afternoon, NFL fans have raised more than $140,000 for Andrews' charity that supports juveniles with diabetes — not too shabby considering the initial goal was just $5K!
Now, Ravens fans are relying on that same generosity to find its way to Dalton Kincaid.