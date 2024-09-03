Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Takes A Jab At Travis Kelce

Here comes more bulletin board material for the dynastic Chiefs.

Scorned Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey publicly jabbed Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce over the latter's impact on the podcasting space.

Not only are Kelce's Chiefs dominating the NFL against elite teams like Humphrey's Ravens, but the tight end is also building celebrity status off the field.

One of Kelce's more profitable and well-known endeavors is his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

The Kelces signed a deal with media company Wondery for three years and $100 million,

Though the Kelces opened doors for athletes entering the podcasting space, Humphrey has a bone to pick with Kelce for dominating the pod space.

"I pray for this - to go against him because he has tried to take everything from me," Humphrey said, sounding like a comic book villain.

The Ravens and the Chiefs play on Thursday, kicking off the 2024-25 NFL season.

Appearing on his own Punch Line podcast, Humphrey made digs at Kelce and pretended not to know Taylor Swift.

"He tried to take it all from me. He has got to pay," Humphrey continued. "He has got to pay for what he has done to the podcast space. How he has tried to eliminate us. … And honestly, it is not right. I don't care who he is dating. Did they get engaged? I don't care who he is dating."

Chances are that Humphrey is familiar with globally renowned artist Taylor Swift, so the overblown reaction against Kelce comes off more as a way to hype himself up for a must-win Week 1 opener.

"Sep. 6 [sic, Sept. 5] it will be pod vs pod," Humphrey announced. "We will see what heights are higher. Yeah."

Humphrey isn't short on beefs with players around the league — known for frequently poking the bear with opposing teams. The Ravens CB had an unprompted shot at former Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen after he moved to Cleveland in free agency.

"What he doesn't realize is, what he's done, he better buckle up. Better buckle up, pal," Humphrey said on video.

Humphrey's Ravens want to avenge themselves after the 17-10 loss to K.C. in last year's AFC Championship Game. Baltimore stands out as one of the Chiefs' prime adversaries in the AFC, but K.C. still manages to win, securing their third Super Bowl victory in the last five seasons. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes holds a 4-1 advantage in the last five games against Lamar Jackson's Ravens.

You come at Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs, you best not miss.

