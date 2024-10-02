Rashee Rice’s Mom Accused Of Stealing Records Off Of Porch While Wearing "Momma Rice" Jersey

Hey, I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you're going to commit a crime, don't do it while wearing a custom-made football jersey announcing that you're the mother of an NFL player.

Alright, I know one person who may need to hear it, and that's Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice's mom after she was accused of stealing vinyl records off her neighbor's porch while wearing a "Momma-Rice" Chiefs jersey.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of Marsha Kearney — Rice's mother — taken on a Ring doorbell that appears to show her taking a package from her neighbor's porch.

That package contained two copies of a special edition Chappell Roan vinyl record purchased from Urban Outfitters, a store that's really awesome if you want to buy things that look like they came from a thrift store, but you want to pay a lot for them.

If you don't know who that is — first of all, congratulations on not feeling compelled to keep up with pop music — she's the one that does that song that goes, "H-O-T-T-O-G-O" song that pops up in commercials from time to time.

Yeah, I know; I'm not sure why someone would want that on vinyl either. I especially can't understand why someone would want two copies of it.

TMZ Sports reports that the neighbor who ordered the records tried to work the situation out with Kearny, Rice, and the apartment complex but were unable to. Law enforcement confirmed that a police report has been filed on the matter.

I hope at some point, we hear Kearny's side of this one. The thing I've always wondered about (alleged) package thieves is how they react to getting a package that kind of sucks. Like, if she did in fact take those records, I'm sure the box looked like it contained records. I like vinyl records (I'm not a douche about it though) and I've gotten some records shipped to me before. Everyone can tell it's a record in that package.

So what I'm curious about was whether there was disappointment when the box was opened and inside were two Chappell Roan records. Like, had she been hoping for the Beatles' Revolver or something?

Who knows? But what I do know is the Rice family doesn't need more bad press after Rashee's offseason driving shenanigans and more recently, his quarterback accidentally blowing out his ACL with a lousy attempt at a tackle.