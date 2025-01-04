Rapper Appears To Accidentally Fire His Gun Mid-Podcast Interview In Wild Video

I've listened to a lot of podcasts in my day. Even made a couple of them. We've got lots of good ones on this here website.

But I've never seen anything like what happened during a recording of the show 1 On 1 w/ Mike D… if, of course, it's legit.

The show is hosted by Mike D (before you ask, no, it's not the one from the Beastie Boys, and that'll be abundantly clear in a moment when you see the clip) and he's "a Tru OG from Houston [who] has reinvented himself as 1 of the best interviewers in the podcast game," according to the show's description.

Welp. I'm sold.

He was interviewing a rapper named 2 Low in an episode that was just released this week when 2 Low started fiddling with something in his pants pocket.

To me, it looked like he was just trying to see if his phone was on silent or if his keys were in there.

Unfortunately, he appeared to accidentally discharge the piece in his pocket and you can see it below seconds into the video.

Podcast gold.

First of all, Mike D really is a "Tru OG" because he barely flinched, and the way he asked "Who shot who?" makes me believe he has seen some things. He really is one of the best interviewers in the podcast game.

Howard Stern is still scared of COVID and it looks like Mike D can have a bullet ricocheting through his studio and he barely reacts.

Fortunately, everyone seemed to be "aight" as they say in the rap game, but it got me wondering, was this real? I hate to even ask that question but we live in the age of AI and deepfakes, and any kid with a laptop and After Effects is able to pop a muzzle flash into the screen.

I mean, no offense to the great Mike D, but wouldn't be talking about his show if one of his guests didn't almost Plaxico Burress himself on camera and after the "On-Air" light came on.

If I wanted to get my show some heat (no pun intended) having a guest appear to accidentally discharge a firearm would be on my list, just ahead of "we could bury ourselves alive," but behind "wear propellor hats for this episode."

Real or not, Mike D, 2 Low, and their crew gave us some entertainment — and showed us the absolute wrong way to handle firearms — and for that, we thank them.