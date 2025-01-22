Rangers Matt Rempe And Edstrom Tie Record For Tallest Combined-Height For Goal-Scorer And Primary Assister

I love a good useless fact.

Did you know Disney traded Al Michaels to NBCUniversal for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit?

Yup, now that's a useless fact, and the NHL gave us a great one by letting us know that history was made (again) on Tuesday night when New York Rangers forward Adam Edstrom set up teammate and knuck-chucking machine Matt Rempe for a goal in the Blueshirts' 5-0 beatdown of the Ottawa Senators.

That was a nice goal from Rempe for his first of the season — and a great call from legendary broadcaster Sam Rosen — but it was the Edstrom feed that made this historic.

At a combined height of 13 feet and 3 inches, the two tied the record for the tallest combined height of a goal-scorer and primary assister.

That… that might be the most useless stat I've ever heard, but I love it.

How do you even look that up? I mean, I get that you can look things up quickly, but how does anyone even think of that?

The only explanation I can think of is that someone just sees one tall guy pass to another tall guy and thinks, "Damn, we may have a record-breaker." Then they do some digging, and lo-and-behold, it's up there.

The two connected back in February as well, and as the NHL noted, these goals tie Rempe and Edstrom with former Boston Bruins Zdeno Chara (bet you didn't see that one coming and fellow defenseman Dougie Hamilton for the NHL record for the combined height of the goal-scorer and primary assister.

Oddly enough, there was a secondary assist on that goal, which went to 6-footer Sean Carrick.

So now someone needs to figure out where this ranks for combined height if you throw in the secondary assister.

Someone with a lot of time to kill, get on it!