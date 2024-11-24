Rams WR Puka Nacua Raises Eyebrows When Asked About NFC West Competition

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Puka Nacua said he's learning new things in his second NFL season.

Nacua's Rams compete in the uber-competitive NFC West division, featuring the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. It's one of the more talked about divisions in football, and Nacua admitted this week, absolutely jokingly, that he just found out that he plays in the NFC West.

Puka, a rising Rams star, gave a head-scratching response for the media and fans to chew on. Surely he can't be serious.

"No, if I'm being honest with you guys, somebody told me we're in the NFC West, so that's good to know, I guess," Nacua said, as relayed by NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Nacua and the Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime Sunday night.

"Yeah, one day at a time is my mentality," Nacua said on the Rams' 5-5 season. "I feel like I say that to you guys a lot, but then it's whatever game we have coming up on Sunday or whatever the day that week it falls on."

Rams head coach Sean McVay threw cold water on Nacua's claim about the whole NFC West discovery.

In third place, the Rams need to win against the Eagles to keep their season alive.

"No, he didn't. He was messing with you," McVay told reporters -- discovering the news shared by ESPN's Lindsay Thiry. "You'd have to give me the context, I think so. Isn't that beautiful? See, that's why… be like Puka. Just focus on what you can control and… hey, if that's the case, I love him unconditionally. You know what though? There is a beauty in that in all seriousness.

"Let's just say that's the case. I know this, that guy is going to show up when we play the [San Francisco 49ers] 'Niners', the [Arizona] Cardinals, and the [Seattle] Seahawks, and shoot, if he thinks that we're in the same division as the Eagles, then let's show up against them too."

