Rams WR Ready To Suit Up Days After DUI Arrest

Professional athletes are just like ordinary people. They have no choice but to return to work after a DUI arrest.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested Monday morning, hours after playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

According to the team, Robinson will be a full go against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Rams have decided not to discipline Robinson and will allow the legal process to unfold. As of now, the NFL has not announced any actions regarding the veteran receiver.

Robinson is a Super Bowl champion, formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As previously reported on OutKick, Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI (driving under the Influence) around 5 a.m. (PT) in Los Angeles.

Robinson, 30, was caught speeding around 5:13 a.m. (PT) Monday morning, cited, and then released, per the CHP West Valley Area office. Robinson reportedly traveled "upwards of 100 mph on US-101 northbound."

The nine-year veteran delivered a solid performance in Sunday’s game, making two catches for 15 yards and securing a touchdown. In 11 games this season, Robinson has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay commented on Robinson's arrest and held the wideout accountable for a "bad decision."

"I think it was a bad decision he made," McVay said.

"I don't think that makes him a bad person. And I do believe this is something that with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this."

LA will need a bounce-back performance against the Saints this week to make a playoff push at 5-6. New Orleans comes in with a 4-7 record.

Demarcus Robinson has to be ‘thankful’ this week that he still has a job.

