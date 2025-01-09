Rams WAG Kelly Stafford Speaks Out On Devastating LA Wildfire

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared her heartbreak with fans on social media as wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles County.

More than 27,000 acres have been scorched by the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires. At least five people have died, as reported by Fox News.

On Thursday, Kelly shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from news coverage on the LA fires.

She expressed deep sympathy for the Los Angelenos affected by the disaster.

"Watching this over and over because it doesn't seem real," Kelly Stafford shared. "These fires still rage with firefighters working around the clock. praying for slower winds and safety."

Stafford also reflected on the hazy red sunset sinking into an LA beach — likely along The Strand — and how the wildfires, while casting the sky in stunning colors, made the scene feel painfully bittersweet.

"It seems like such beauty until you realize it's not a cloud, but smoke."

Several LA-based sporting events were moved out of the city due to the wildfires.

The NFL decided to move Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Rams and Minnesota Vikings from Inglewood, Calif. to Glendale, Ariz.

Kelly and Matt Stafford share four children.

The Rams gained home advantage for Wild Card weekend after winning the NFC West (10-7).

As the Rams prepared for a playoff berth, Kelly Stafford playfully joked on her podcast that she was ready to move out of Los Angeles to protect her husband, Matt, from getting sick after she contracted a nasty illness.

Amid challenging times, Kelly Stafford's words serve as a spark that lights up the day for Angelenos (kinda).

