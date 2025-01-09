Rams WAG Kelly Stafford Speaks Out On Devastating LA Wildfire

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared her heartbreak with fans on social media as wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles County.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (L) and Kelly Hall attend the Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards held at The Barker Hanger on February 21, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage)

More than 27,000 acres have been scorched by the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires. At least five people have died, as reported by Fox News.

Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Kelly shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from news coverage on the LA fires. 

She expressed deep sympathy for the Los Angelenos affected by the disaster.

"Watching this over and over because it doesn't seem real," Kelly Stafford shared. "These fires still rage with firefighters working around the clock. praying for slower winds and safety." 

Stafford also reflected on the hazy red sunset sinking into an LA beach — likely along The Strand — and how the wildfires, while casting the sky in stunning colors, made the scene feel painfully bittersweet.

"It seems like such beauty until you realize it's not a cloud, but smoke."

Several LA-based sporting events were moved out of the city due to the wildfires.

The NFL decided to move Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Rams and Minnesota Vikings from Inglewood, Calif. to Glendale, Ariz.

Kelly and Matt Stafford share four children. 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife, Kelly Hall, following the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Rams gained home advantage for Wild Card weekend after winning the NFC West (10-7).

As the Rams prepared for a playoff berth, Kelly Stafford playfully joked on her podcast that she was ready to move out of Los Angeles to protect her husband, Matt, from getting sick after she contracted a nasty illness.

Amid challenging times, Kelly Stafford's words serve as a spark that lights up the day for Angelenos (kinda).

