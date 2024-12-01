Rams Receiver Demarcus Robinson Scores TD Days After Arrest

Los Angeles Rams wideout Demarcus Robinson scored a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to cap a very eventful week.

Robinson bounced back for his team days after being arrested on Monday on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence) in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the nine-year wideout helped put the Rams up 14-6 against New Orleans in the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford connected with Robinson for a 3-yard score.

Robinson also snagged a 46-yard reception in the third. He posted two catches for 49 yards.

Most notably, the 30-year-old veteran receiver performed well, days after his arrest. Early Monday morning, Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hours after playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football (Week 12).

LA coach Sean McVay said this week that the Rams allowed Robinson to remain active for the Saints game despite the player's arrest. McVay said the team would not discipline Robinson and let the legal process "play out" regarding the alleged DUI.

Robinson was caught speeding around 5:13 a.m. (PT) Monday morning, cited, and then released, per the CHP West Valley Area office.

Robinson reportedly traveled "upwards of 100 mph on US-101 northbound."

Thanksgiving week was a rollercoaster for the longtime wideout, who previously won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams traveled to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 13 and won the contest, 21-14, to jump back up to .500 (6-6).