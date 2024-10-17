Rams Lineman Learns The Hard Way About Leaving Items In Your Car in Los Angeles

Nothing screams "rookie mistake" like leaving a valuable item in a visible area inside your car in Los Angeles. Chances are your ride will get broken into … consider it a 99% chance. Thanks, Gavin Newsom.

A Rams lineman learned this the hard way after leaving his team-issued iPad in his car—containing the offense's playbook—which was snatched up by a vandal on the LA streets.

Rams lineman Conor McDermott, the 31-year-old UCLA product currently on IR, had his iPad stolen (according to TMZ Sports), and LAPD is working to retrieve the tablet of secrets.

McDermott and the Rams hope the vandal isn't a Raiders fan, as LA faces Las Vegas this weekend and wouldn't want their game plan in the wrong hands.

Anyone who's watched "Whiplash" can attest to feeling uneasy by leaving any important documents, music sheets or offensive playbook hanging around for a kleptomaniac to steal. Surely Rams head coach Sean McVay must've given McDermott a stern reminder to keep the playbook in a more secure spot. And in LA of all places.

The Rams haven't caught much of a break this season. Starting the year 1-4, with their sole win coming down to a field goal against the 49ers, McVay and the offense are having trouble finding the right tune compared to years past when Super Bowl expectations weighed heavily in the NFC West.

