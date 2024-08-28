Rams HC Sean McVay Gets Feisty With Reporter Concerning Rams Player: 'What Did I Say'

Los Angeles Ram head coach Sean McVay is known for his sharp answers, player-first approach, and staying nonchalant on the microphone. …

Until this week when McVay finally tapped into the Dark Side and gave some lip to a reporter over a question concerning a recently traded player.

The Rams found themselves in a recent quagmire involving linebacker Ernest Jones.

Over the weekend, LA announced that Jones sought permission for a trade, which the team said they approved.

Jones spoke out and said his camp never requested a trade from the Rams, though it was ultimately moot after LA shipped him to the Tennessee Titans. He was coming off his best season as a Ram, sparking some confusion over the rocky exit.

A reporter pressed McVay on comments previously made by the coach where McVay said the move was in the best interest of the team. Jones recorded 146 total tackles and added 4.5 sacks in 15 games last season. The 24-year-old was also a part of the Super Bowl-winning Rams team in 2022.

The reporter asked, "When you say this is a football decision for the best interest of the team that might sound funny given the way that Ernest has contributed especially this past year. Wonder if you can elaborate at all if you mean long term or short term?"

McVay sounded off: "How do you take what I said?" the coach responded, asking the reporter to repeat his quote.

"What do you think that means?" he continued, "that’s what it means. It’s best for the football team."

Evil McVay is a rarity — it's intriguing to watch the zen coach let off some steam and break character for a bit.

There are still questions over what went sideways between Jones and the Rams.

Jones commented on the trade Wednesday, sharing his "shocked" reaction to the news and sharing that the Rams front office gave him a cold shoulder.

"I’m just going to be completely honest, I was shocked," Jones shared.

"We got off the flight from Houston and I got told that I’d be traded. No bad blood. There wasn’t even any contract talks. We never even talked numbers. It was just, ‘Y’all aren’t extending me? OK, we’ll play this year out.’ So I was under the impression that I was going to finish this year in L.A. and then move on, but it happened earlier. Love my guys over there, love the team that gave me my opportunity, so it’s no hard feelings on my end."

