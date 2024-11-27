Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Bluntly Calls His Team 'Worst in Football'

Not the kind of words you want to hear from your head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce called his squad "the worst team in football" in a bit of overly honest criticism ahead of the team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Discussing what should be a one-sided battle favoring the Chiefs, Pierce bluntly described the matchup as the "best team" in football going against "the worst."

Did Pierce forget that he coaches the Raiders?

"Let's call a spade a spade. Best team in football against the worst team in football. Let's change the narrative," Pierce told the media on Wednesday. The coach may be guilty of keeping it ‘too real.’

Pierce has a point with the Raiders at 2-9, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants for worst record in the NFL.

But saying the quiet part out loud to a struggling Raiders roster, as the head coach, may lead to mixed reactions.

In his first year as a full-time head coach, Pierce has been responsible for several bits of overly honest critique towards his players.

After losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Pierce criticized certain Raiders players, without naming names, for making ‘business decisions' on the field, which is a euphemism for low effort. He also faced criticism for liking a social media post about the departure of former Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Already on the hot seat, Pierce may need to curry favor from the locker room if he hopes to stick around for a second season.

"Bro trying to get fired," one NFL fan commented on the video of Pierce's latest comments.

Another added, "S**t [Pierce] is not wrong, they should’ve kept Rich Bisaccia."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com