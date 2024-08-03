Raheem Mostert Ranked No. 60 In NFL Top 100: 'I'm Always Going To Be Underrated'

Raheem Mostert was a touchdown machine in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins running back led the league in rushing touchdowns (18), and only 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, scored as many total TDs (21) as Mostert last season.

But now entering his 10th year in the league, Mostert doesn't think he'll ever get the recognition he deserves.

"I'm always going to be underrated, no matter what," Mostert said on Friday. "I'm an underrated, under-the-radar type of guy, that's fine with me."

In his second season with the Dolphins, Mostert had the best year of his career. It was his first-ever 1,000-yard season (1,012, to be exact) and the first for any Dolphins player since Jay Ajayi did it in 2016. Mostert also earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season.

"When I do the things that I do and compete and show people that I'm worth something, I'm worth a damn, then that's when all the haters, they're usually quiet," he said. "I like that, I feed off of that type of stuff and I don't listen to what everybody else has to say. I'm just going to go out here, help this team win, and I'm going to do what I have to do."

Mostert was part of a 2023 Dolphins offense that led the league in total yards and was blindingly fast. Although he shared the spotlight with Miami's other offensive weapons — like RB De'Von Achane and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — Mostert still has the respect of his NFL peers.

The 32-year-old made his debut on the NFL's Top 100 this off-season, which is based entirely on player voting. Mostert was ranked No. 60.

"I was pretty high," Mostert said. "I was a little distraught because I thought I was going to be a little lower, but honestly it just gives me more motivation to work even harder.

"I did what I did last year, but now it's time to move on. It's year 2024, and I got bigger and better things that I want to get accomplished, and also, I want to help this team as much as I possibly can because it's going to be nice to have a championship down here in South Florida."

They could start by winning a playoff game — something the Dolphins haven't done in 24 years.