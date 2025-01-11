Texas QB Shares Emotional Comments After Heartbreaking Loss: WATCH

Texas QB Quinn Ewers sounded right out of an episode of "Friday Night Lights" after the Longhorns lost to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes handled the Longhorns 28-14 to advance to the national title game, and it's almost certainly the final time Texas fans will see Ewers in the burnt orange.

The NFL is waiting on the horizon. He'll ride off into the sunset being remembered as the man who revitalized Texas' program, but twice fell short of winning a national title.

Quinn Ewers reacts to devastating loss to Ohio State.

Ewers played his heart out for the Longhorns against his former team, but at the end of the day, it just wasn't enough. Following the loss in the CFP, the Texas QB had one big message to share:

He loves the guys he suited up with every day and he loves being a Texas man.

"Beyond proud of all these guys. I love every single one of them. The amount of work we put in in the offseason. Winter conditioning. Summer workouts all of that. We grind together and the love grows together. It's just been a really cool season, and I'm so proud to be a Longhorn," a clearly crushed Ewers told the media Friday night after the loss.

His comments remind me a little bit of Jalen Hurts' comments all the way back in 2019 when his college career came to an end.

It's the end of one chapter and almost certainly the start of another.

Ewers had a hell of a run with the Longhorns, but it just wasn't enough to win a title. I have no doubt that's a tough pill to swallow, but the young man is a great competitor. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.