Quinn Ewers Seems Set To Open Door For Arch Manning To Start Next Year

It sure sounds like Arch Manning is going to be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns for the 2025 college football season.

Current starter Quinn Ewers hasn't exactly had the best 2024 season, with injuries and some mediocre performances dragging down an otherwise stellar career. But whether it be because of promises made to Manning pre-2024, or how the modern college football game works, multiple reports have suggested Ewers is set to leave the Texas program, one way or another.

Several commentators suggested on Thursday night that Ewers could be headed for a transfer, with either Michigan or Michigan State interested at a healthy $4 million NIL valuation. But Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reported on Friday morning that Ewers is still leaning towards going to the NFL.

"Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer," Richardson posted on X. "Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson."

What's Really Going On With Quinn Ewers?

Ewers would be a graduate transfer, and thus has more options than someone forced to go through the portal process. He could, in theory, declare for the draft, get some opinions and evaluations, then decide to transfer elsewhere if he doesn't like his potential draft stock.

Ewers has 25 touchdown passes this season, but nine interceptions, and his 148.1 rating is down from 158.6 in. Most NFL draft evaluators have put his stock around the 3rd or 4th round, though how much that could be improved in another college season is up for debate.

If he does decide to transfer, he'd be the hottest name in the sport. Michigan and USC could be interested, with 5-star quarterback recruits in Bryce Underwood and Husan Longstreet waiting in the wings for 2026. Many other programs fit the bill, looking for a proven high-level quarterback with starting experience in the SEC.

But the biggest story seems to be that Texas and Sarkisian are set to turn the reigns over to Arch Manning in 2025 regardless. Manning showed flashes this year of what made him one of the most highly sought after recruits in college football history. And if he wasn't given the opportunity to start in 2025, could have been headed for greener pastures.

Thankfully for Texas, it sounds like he won't have to make that call. No matter what Ewers decides to do.