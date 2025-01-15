Quinn Ewers Declares For NFL Draft, Now It's Officially Arch Manning Time At Texas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided that it's time to declare for the NFL Draft and start preparing for his future at the professional level. But, is it actually time to move on from college football?

The Longhorns quarterback has been a topic of discussion over the past few weeks, as colleges around the country were trying to have conversations behind the scenes about whether Quinn Ewers would entertain one more season of college football.

It was certainly an interesting season for the Texas quarterback, who led his team to the college football playoff, along with the SEC Championship in the Longhorns' first season as part of the conference. Ewers has done his part to help Steve Sarkisian turn around the Texas football program, going 21-5 during his time in Austin as the starting quarterback.

While the team came short of playing for a national championship, losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, there's no denying that the Longhorns are in a much better spot now, with the reigns being turned over to Arch Manning to lead Texas into the future.

There were offers made by schools around the country for Ewers to play one more season of college football, but taking his talents to the NFL was a main priority after some consideration. We cannot use the word tampering any longer in college sports, because just about every school is doing this in some fashion.

But there were obviously a few schools that were hoping Ewers would decide that the NFL could wait one more season, giving some schools an opportunity to have a veteran quarterback lead them in 2025.

Obviously, with this announcement from his agent, he felt as though his time in college football was done.

It's Arch Manning's Team Now, As Longhorns Prepare For 2025

Now, it's Arch Manning time in Texas. After sitting for two years behind Quinn Ewers, seeing action in a few games during the 2025 season, it's officially a new era for the Longhorns.

This will be one of the most fascinating off-seasons for a college football program in a long time, when it comes to the quarterback position. The fan base is ready to see Manning take the reigns and lead this football team into the future, while the expectations will be tremendously high for the young man.

But, this is what he signed up for when committing to Texas, knowing he was going to have to wait his turn. Two years later, he's learned the offense, soaked up everything he could from Quinn Ewers, and has a fan base ready to run through a brick wall in anticipation for 2025.

While Quinn Ewers will be remembered for getting this team back into contention, it will be Arch Manning that has to take them to the next level.

If you thought the hysteria surrounding Deion Sanders coaching his first game at Colorado was high, wait until Arch Manning leads the Longhorns onto the field at Ohio State to open the 2025 season.