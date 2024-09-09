Quinn Ewers Keeps Composure During Awkward Moment With Rival Fan: VIDEO

Quinn Ewers is going viral after a bit of an awkward moment with a rival Michigan fan.

The Texas Longhorns rolled into Ann Arbor and hammered Michigan in one of the biggest non-conference games of the year.

Not only did Texas smash the Wolverines, but Steve Sarkisian's team looked absolutely outstanding. If there was any doubt about whether Texas would be great this year, those were all erased Saturday afternoon.

Well, now there's another moment from the game going viral:

Enter Quinn Ewers with a young Michigan fan.

Quinn Ewers keeps composure when young fan tries to troll him.

A video going mega-viral shows a young Michigan fan and what is likely his dad asking for a picture with the Texas star.

Ewers was kind enough to agree while on the field, but then the kid hit him with a horns down sign. Ewers, with a grin on his face, just walked away.

Cool. Calm. Collected. Watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

First off, hitting the Texas star with a horns down sign after getting blown out 31-12 at home is a wild move. The score also doesn't really indicate just how lopsided the game was.

Michigan never had a chance, Ewers dominated them and Texas rolled. I'm all for a little trolling, but you have to win in order to troll. You can't lose by 19 and then do it.

Many people in the comments also weren't overly impressed with the stunt.

I'm all for trolling. I love doing it myself, but you have to win. That's rule number one. Nothing matters if you don't win, and throwing up the horns down sign after a blowout loss is just a tough look. Fortunately for Ewers, he didn't even hesitate to put one foot in front of the other and walk away. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.