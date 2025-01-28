Quentin Tarantino Says 2019 Was The ‘Last F—king Year Of Movies’

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone more obsessed with movies than legendary director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino, which is why it's interesting to hear him say that movies have been dead for six years.

But that's what the man behind classics like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, and more is saying.

In an interview at the Sundance Festival, Tarantino talked about how right now he's working on writing a play, and that's when he veered into the current state of the film industry.

"Well, what the f--k is a movie now? What — something that plays in theaters for a token release for four f--king weeks?" Tarantino asked, according to Variety. "All right, and by the second week you can watch it on television. I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns. I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f--king year of movies.

"That was a s--t deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one. Okay. Theater? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier."

Tell us how you really feel, Quentin!

I mean… is he wrong?

Movies aren't what they were. There was a time not too long ago when they were events. Now? I wanted to see Nosferatu, but after two weeks, I can now watch it in my apartment with a bag of Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popping Corn instead of having to shell out like ten bucks for some.

(Side note: the last time I went to a theater, the place was one of those dine-in theaters, so they didn't have a snack bar and you had to order it from — and then tip — a server. For f--king popcorn!)

It's a bummer because movies are better on a giant screen in a pitch-black theater with your phone on silent. It's just true.

But times change.

Hopefully, Tarantino still makes another movie despite his claim that they've been dead for years. His next will be his tenth feature film, and he always talked about doing 10 movies and that would be it.

His most recent film was 2019's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.