Packers' Quay Walker Repeats Dumb, Costly Mistake In Tight Loss to Playoff-Bound Lions

The Green Bay Packers had little room for error against the dominant Detroit Lions, and Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker still decided to do something dumb.

Walker shoved a Lions player to pick up a crucial penalty, which ended in a scoring drive for the Lions.

Quay Walker is perhaps best known for getting ejected from a postseason game for shoving a Lions medical staff member. In the infamous scene, Walker cried while walking through the players tunnel.

Walker appeared to learn his lesson until he lost his cool again on Thursday, shoving Detroit Lions O-lineman Dan Skipper in the primetime matchup.

The Lions offense accepted the 15 yards from Walker's penalty and finished the drive with a made field goal.

Detroit beat Green Bay in a 34-31 clash.

The Packers (9-4), second to the Lions (12-1) in the NFC North race, wanted revenge on Detroit.

"We can't have silly penalties; it cost us," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during the halftime break.

LaFleur's Packers put up a strong showing at Ford Field, but their mistakes proved too costly.

Packers wideout Christian Watson also made a pair of costly errors, fumbling the ball once and later getting an illegal pick, which cost Green Bay a touchdown.

Dan Campbell and the Lions stuck it to Green Bay, going 4-of-5 on fourth-down attempts.

The game-sealing sequence came on Detroit's final drive, tied at 31-31, when Campbell's squad attempted a fourth-down conversion despite being in field-goal range. Campbell's tactics to run out the clock worked, and Jake Bates kicked a walk-off, game-winning field goal for Detroit.

"We discussed all week that we were going to be aggressive," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game.

Detroit secured a postseason spot with their Thursday night win.

Of course, Dan Campbell gave a fantastic post-win speech.

