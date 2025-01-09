PWHL’s Marie-Philip Poulin Scores Unreal Goal While Falling To The Ice

Women's professional sports are having a moment and while the WNBA gets a lot of the attention, do not sleep on the Professional Women's Hockey League.

The league features the best players in the women's game and that includes one of the best to ever do it, Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, and she gave us a highlight reel goal on Wednesday night in Vancouver.

Poulin plays for the PWHL's Montreal Victoire, and they were in Vancouver taking on the Toronto Sceptres as part of a tour the league is doing this season in which they're playing games outside the six regular cities (which in addition to Montreal and Toronto includes Boston, Ottawa, New York, and St. Paul).

In the second period of the game, the Sceptres tried to break out of their own zone with Toronto netminder Kristen Campbell throwing the puck hard up the boards where it was kicked out toward the top of the circle to no one.

Montreal's Erin Ambrose fired a shot on net which Campbell gloved aside with the rebound bouncing to the last woman on the ice you'd want it to go to, Poulin.

It looked like Toronto had caught a break because Poulin was on the ice after getting tangled with a Sceptre in the high slot, but remember what I said about her being one of the best to ever do it?

Well, the best find ways to put pucks in the back of the net, and that's what Poulin did from her knees while falling to the ice.

Are you kidding me?

I don't know if you've laced up some skates and played hockey whether it was organized or just flinging a puck around on a pond with your buddies, but do you realize how hard it is to get a shot off with that amount of mustard on it from your knees while falling?

It's very hard, and only a top-level player like Poulin can pull it off.

Montreal went on to win this game 4-2, but expect that one from Poulin to be a serious goal-of-the-year contender in the PWHL and across hockey.