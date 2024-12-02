Big Ten Coach Fired After Program Implodes, Is Owed Massive Buyout: DETAILS

Ryan Walters' time at Purdue has come to a quick end.

The Boilermakers announced Sunday that the team's head football coach had been fired following two absolutely atrocious seasons in West Lafayette.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski stated the following, in part, when announcing the decision to fire Walters:

"After an ongoing assessment, and in consultation with President Mung Chiang and the University's Board of Trustees, I have made the decision that a change in the leadership of our football program is necessary. As college athletics enters an entirely new era in 2025, it's a pivotal time for Purdue, and we must take the steps necessary to best position our football program for success. We are determined to provide the University and our incredibly loyal fans football performance that reflects the excellence of Purdue and is worthy of their continued support. This was a truly difficult decision, as head coach Ryan Walters continued to lead the Boilermakers with integrity, resilience and poise in the face of considerable challenges."

Purdue fires Ryan Walters.

Purdue fires Ryan Walters.

Walters' time with the Boilermakers was nothing short of an absolute disaster. It couldn't have gone worse. He came to the program with high expectations are being hired away from Illinois.

He was supposed to usher in a new era of Purdue football. Instead, the program imploded and he went a shocking 5-19 in two seasons. That record includes Walters going just 1-11 this season.

Below are some notable scores from this season:

It's hard to believe those scores are real for a P4 team, but they 100% are. Purdue turned into a complete and total joke under Walters' watch. When that happens, someone has to pay the price. In this case, that would be the team's head coach.

The good news for him is that he won't be broke at any point in the near future. Walters is owed a little north of $9.3 million in buyout money.

Being a fired college football coach remains one of the best jobs in the world.

Now, Purdue will start the search for a new head coach. For the sake of the athletic department and administrators, they better hope it goes better this time around. Otherwise, more people in West Lafayette are going to lose their jobs.