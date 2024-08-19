Punter Drue Chrisman Blasts ‘No Fun League’ After Commanders Demand He Take Down Failed Tryout Video

Free agent punter Drue Chrisman gave us an inside look at what it's like to try out for an NFL team. Unfortunately, that NFL team didn't appreciate it.

In a video posted to social media, Chrisman took viewers through a day in the life of a guy just trying to make the Washington Commanders' roster. The video, dripping with self-deprecating humor, was a hit on Twitter / X and has racked up more than 1.3 million views as of Monday evening.

But the Commanders weren't fans.

Sunday evening, the punter shared a screenshot of someone (maybe his agent?), saying he/she got a call from the team's legal department — demanding that Chrisman take down any Washington-related content.

"No fun league," Chrisman wrote.

It's unclear why Washington had such an issue with Chrisman's silly Internet video. After all, he's been making silly Internet videos for a long time now.

In fact, just over a week ago, he posted a behind-the-scenes look at his tryout with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 27-year-old went undrafted in 2021 and ultimately landed on the Bengals roster. He averaged 47.8 yards per kick on 28 punts in two years with Cincinnati. Brad Robbins beat him out during training camp in 2023.

After a year away from the game, Chrisman played a month in the UFL during the spring of 2024. The Birmingham Stallions released him in May.

And now that he's publicly calling out the "No Fun League" on social media, he might have just burned any bridges he had left. But at least there's always TikTok!